Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANDHF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.