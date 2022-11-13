Royal Bank of Canada Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $68.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

