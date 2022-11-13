Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $28.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

