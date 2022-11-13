Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $28.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.
BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BXSL stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.
Insider Activity
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
