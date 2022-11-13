Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Target Price to $10.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of PRTS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

About CarParts.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 219,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.