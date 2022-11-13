Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Target Price to $10.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.
CarParts.com Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of PRTS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $15.47.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
