Royal Bank of Canada Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to C$75.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.