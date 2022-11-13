Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.50–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

