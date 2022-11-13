Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.50–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.54.
RCL opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
