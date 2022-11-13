Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Mail to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.56) to GBX 144 ($1.66) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.62) to GBX 480 ($5.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 410 ($4.72) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.