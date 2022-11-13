RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

About RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.