RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.