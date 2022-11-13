RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
RPT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
