Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.