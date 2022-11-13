Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

