Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Lowered to $41.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

