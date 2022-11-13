Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of RYKKY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 5,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,725. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.
About Ryohin Keikaku
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.