Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RYKKY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 5,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,725. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.