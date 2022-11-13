Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.97) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.77). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

