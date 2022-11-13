Santos FC Fan Token Trading Down 36.9% This Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $7.97 or 0.00048253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00581873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30308826 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

