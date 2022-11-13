Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Position Raised by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Scholastic accounts for approximately 5.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scholastic by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.67% of the company's stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of SCHL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,452. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

