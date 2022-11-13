Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 323,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 3,913,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

