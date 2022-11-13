Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $105.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $113.03.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.