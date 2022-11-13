Scotiabank Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,320 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

