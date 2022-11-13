Scotiabank Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$53.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.22. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$22.66 and a twelve month high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

