Scotiabank Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

