Scotiabank Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CROMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $11.60 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

