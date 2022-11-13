Scotiabank Lowers Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$32.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRRWF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PRRWF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

