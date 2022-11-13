Scotiabank Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.05.
CGI Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
