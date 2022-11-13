Scotiabank Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CGI by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $63,947,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 278.4% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 106.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

