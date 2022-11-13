SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,999 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 854,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $42.53 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

