SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

