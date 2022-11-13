SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.2 %

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.