SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $337.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

