SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLR opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.