SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUM opened at $123.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

