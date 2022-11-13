SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $103.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58.

