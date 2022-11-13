SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 897,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,665,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.