SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 23.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 52.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 20.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AES by 12.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 160,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

