SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,792,000 after buying an additional 353,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

