SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,218,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,835,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

