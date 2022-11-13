SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 494,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SeaSpine Price Performance

SPNE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 158,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,599. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 798,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 40.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 48.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

