SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 494,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SeaSpine Price Performance
SPNE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 158,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,599. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.