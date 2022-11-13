SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

