SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 28.3% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SelfKey has a market cap of $17.84 million and $1.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

SelfKey

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

