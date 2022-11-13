Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,325. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sempra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 19.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

