Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Sequans Communications Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.