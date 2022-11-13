Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $3,369,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

