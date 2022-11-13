Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of SAWLF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAWLF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Shawcor in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

