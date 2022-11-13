Shentu Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $66.35 million and $2.48 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,152,522 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

