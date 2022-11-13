Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Increases By 67.6%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASDRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
