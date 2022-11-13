Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Declines By 55.9%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

Shares of ATGSF stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading hours on Friday. Autogrill has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

