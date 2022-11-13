Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Declines By 55.9%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Stock Performance
Shares of ATGSF stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading hours on Friday. Autogrill has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
Autogrill Company Profile
