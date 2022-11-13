Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Increases By 63.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 66,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,010. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.