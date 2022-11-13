Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Declines By 31.8%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AXIM remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 185,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
