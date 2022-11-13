Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declines By 66.7%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $49.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.3267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

