Short Interest in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Rises By 91.5%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.2 %

BKI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 980,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 32.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 23.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

