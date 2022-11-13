Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Declines By 60.9%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

BMAQW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

