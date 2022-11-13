Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Decreases By 25.0%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

