Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Declines By 25.4%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 3.7 %

Cansortium stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

