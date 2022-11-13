Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 25.3%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,342. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

